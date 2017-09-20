HNLC hideout busted in Assam, 5 arrested

Diphu, September 20: A joint team of the Army and police busted a hideout of Hynnietrep National Liberation Council, a militant outfit and apprehended five cadres with arms and ammunition in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district.

Based on specific intelligence about presence of HNLC cadres, a unit of the Red Horns Division under Gajraj Corps and Assam Police launched a series of operations at multiple locations in West Karbi Anglong district on September 18-19, the release said.

The nabbing of one HNLC cadre led to apprehension of four others who revealed the location of a hideout in a jungle near the Assam-Meghalya border where a cache of arms and ammunition and explosives were hidden.

Stating the joint operation team searched the jungle last morning and busted the hideout deep inside, the release said the cache of arms comprised two G3 rifles, one 303 Rifle, one 7.62 mm pistol, one single barrel gun (all factory made), 10 kg explosives, 40 detonators and other warlike stores were recovered.

In a similar successful operation in the East Karbi Anglong district Army troops from the same formation had busted a terrorist hideout of Kuki Liberation Front and a senior functionary of the group was arrested with arms and ammunition.

PTI