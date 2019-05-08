  • search
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hindutva touches a feverish pitch in Bhopal

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 08: The battle at Bhopal is turning out to be an interesting one. The fight is between Digvijaya Singh of the Congress vs Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of the BJP.

    Chanting of mantras, yagna laced with several controversial remarks have been the highlight of the campaign by both parties in Bhopal, which has been a BJP bastion for long.

    Hindutva touches a feverish pitch in Bhopal

    Singh and Thakur have both been performing yagnas as part of their campaign. Singh along with his wife Amrita performed a hot yagna, a ritual that is conducted both in hot and humid conditions. With the temperature at 41 degree Celsius, the yagna was performed at the Sophia College ground in Bhopal. Prior to this Singh held a road show flanked by sadhus.

    Also Read | Despite being barred for 3 days, Sadhvi Pragya campaigns, gets EC notice

    The yagna was led by Namdev Tyagi alias computer baba. It may be recalled that he was bestowed a minister of state status by the then BJP led government in Madhya Pradesh. He was also appointed on a panel to oversee the cleaning of the Narmada.

    "BJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi." (BJP remained in power for five years but it failed to construct Ram Temple, so when there is no Ram Mandir then there should be no Narendra Modi too.)," the Baba said.

    Thakur on the other hand performed a yagna too. The BJP while reacting to the yagna performed by Singh said that the same was meaningless and only a show piece.

    Bhopal Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    26,79,574
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      23.71%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      76.29%
      URBAN
    • SC
      15.38%
      SC
    • ST
      0.00%
      ST
    + More Details

    More BHOPAL News

    Read more about:

    sadhvi pragya singh thakur bhopal lok sabha elections 2019 digvijay singh

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue