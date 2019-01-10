Hindi must till class 8, recommends draft report on new education policy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 10: In a bid to implement an "India-centric" and "scientific" system of learning in schools, a draft report prepared by the K Kasturirangan committee on the New Education Policy (NEP) include adhering to the three-language formula with Hindi mandatory till Class 8 across the country.

Currently, Hindi isn't compulsory at schools in many non-Hindi-speaking states, such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal and Assam.

The NEP aims to implement an "India-centric" and "scientific" system of learning in schools, according to the Indian Express.

The article quoted HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to say the report was ready and committee members had sought an appointment. Javadekar has said on several occasions that it is a policy based document from 2020 to 2040 meant to educate a generation.

The other recommendations made by the committee are:

Permanent high-power committee on education, headed by Prime Minister, to meet at regular intervals.

Regulatory mechanism to be strengthened and headed by non-bureaucrats.

Technical and professional courses to be promoted among SC/ST students.

NEP was last brought in 1986 and revised in 1992. Based on the NEP, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) was released in 2005 and expected to be revised after 10 years. However, the NDA government decided to finalise the NEP instead.