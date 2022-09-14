No word on Modi-Xi meet at SCO, but Kremlin confirms a bi-lateral with Putin

Hindi gets a big boost under PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 14: Amid row over Hindi language, Narendra Modi government which came to power in 2014 is making conscious effort to promote the language in all its offices, even abroad.

Extending wishes on Hindi Diwas, PM Modi said that Hindi has brought India special honour globally and that its simplicity and sensitivity always attract people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on the importance of Hindi by saying that the language is our 'Raj Bhasha' or official language and added that it must be given importance.

Shah also said that Hindi not only unites the nation but is being used in foreign countries.

Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, efforts are underway to promote Hindi.

"We developed the 'LILA Hindi Pravah' application for easy learning and 'e-Mahashabdkosh' is also available. The department is also working to develop a comprehensive Hindi dictionary," Shah said while listing apps to learn the language.

Modi government is pushing for greater use of Hindi language in government offices. Officials have been encouraged to use Hindi as the language of communication for all the correspondence and day to day affairs of the government.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders are now stressing that the time has come to make Hindi an important part of the unity of the country.

According to News18 report, the government has called for formation of a "Town Official Language Implementation Committee" in each country where India has more than seven central government offices, undertakings, or Indian bank branches.

To run these committees, the government said senior officials posted abroad or a Hindi specialist could be nominated.

It may be recalled that, in 2019, Amit Shah while urging people to promote Hindi had said that official files put in front of him in Hindi has increased from 20 to 60 per cent since he took charge as Home Minister in May after the Lok Sabha polls.

"This Hindi Diwas came just after I took charge as Home Minister. I assure that Hindi would have achieved new heights when we would contest the next Lok Sabha election in 2024," Shah said on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.