YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: BJP eyes history, Congress seeks comeback

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: A high-decibel, no holds barred campaign involving a battery of leaders by the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on Saturday. The voting to decide the fate of 412 candidates in the state will begin at 8 am.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power with development as their main issue, while Congress is urging voters to vote on anti-incumbency.

    Polling employees participate in a final voting rehearsal ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Image credit: PTI
    Polling employees participate in a final voting rehearsal ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Image credit: PTI

    More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including chief minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:53 AM, 12 Nov
    New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s campaign in Himachal remained highly muted with the contest principally shaping up as a direct one between the BJP and the Congress in line with past trends.
    12:52 AM, 12 Nov
    For the Congress, which has been on a downhill electorally since the past two election cycles, wresting Himachal Pradesh from the BJP is a matter of survival.
    12:52 AM, 12 Nov
    For the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front, wrapping up his canvassing with a personal appeal to voters of the state, where he said every vote cast for the BJP symbol "lotus" will enhance his strength.
    12:52 AM, 12 Nov
    More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including chief minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.
    12:52 AM, 12 Nov
    The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power with development as their main issue, while Congress is urging voters to vote on anti-incumbency in Himachal Pradesh.
    12:51 AM, 12 Nov
    Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on Saturday.

    Comments

    More HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh assembly elections 2022 bjp congress politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X