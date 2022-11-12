Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: BJP eyes history, Congress seeks comeback

People of Himachal have decided to go with Modi; all other factors irrelevant: CM Thakur

If Cong is elected in HP, decision on 1 lakh govt jobs, pension scheme in 1st cabinet meet: Rahul

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: A high-decibel, no holds barred campaign involving a battery of leaders by the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on Saturday. The voting to decide the fate of 412 candidates in the state will begin at 8 am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power with development as their main issue, while Congress is urging voters to vote on anti-incumbency.

More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including chief minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.

