    Himachal assembly elections: CM Jairam Thakur and family cast their votes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mandi, Nov 12: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur with his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency for state assembly elections which is being held today.

    The CM said, "Confident of a grand win. Feedback is great. Most importantly, people are casting their votes peacefully," ANI quoted him as saying.

    Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur & his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency
    Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur & his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency. Image courtesy: ANI

    Before casting votes, the CM and his family offered prayers in Mandi. The CM along with his wife Sadhana Thakur, and daughters-Chandrika Thakur and Priyanka Thakur, offered prayers in Mandi.

    PM Modi's one appeal to voters in Himachal today is 'to participate'PM Modi's one appeal to voters in Himachal today is 'to participate'

    Chandrika Thakur, daughter of CM Jairam Thakur, said, "There is excitement. We are happy and relaxed. Mandi has always supported (CM Jairam Thakur). People must have seen the development that happened and they will definitely vote for BJP," ANI quoted her as saying.

    CM Jai Ram Thakur is contesting assembly elections from the Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi.

    In the state of Himachal Pradesh, 55,92,828 electors are eligible to vote in the polls, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs.

    Of the total eligible voters, 27,37,845 are female, 28,54,945 are male and 38 belong to the third gender. Around 1.93 lakh voters are between 18 and 19 years of age.

    For the Himachal polls, 412 candidates across parties are contesting.

    Among the candidates, chief minister Jairam Thakur, leader Mukesh Agnihotri, chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders are there.

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Key constituencies and players to watch out forHimachal Pradesh elections 2022: Key constituencies and players to watch out for

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to return to power with development as their main issue, while Congress is urging voters to vote on anti-incumbency in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections which is underway right now.

    For the polls, the holiday has been declared for government employees, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in Himachal Pradesh.

    After voting today, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9:33 [IST]
    X