Hijab row: Ban orders around schools, colleges extended in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Feb 19: In view of simmering tension over Hijab row, the Dakshina Kannada district administration in Karnataka has extended the prohibitory orders currently prevailing around the schools and colleges of the district till February 26.

The order will be applicable from 6 pm on February 19 to 6 pm on February 26 for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said in a release.

As per the earlier order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

The controversy spread to other parts of Karnataka including Mandya, Vijayapura and Shivvamogga even as the issue is in the Karnataka High Court.

While appealing people to maintain peace and tranquillity, the court has banned wearing of hijabs, saffron shawls or any religious attire that are not prescribed under the 'dress code/uniform' of colleges in the state.