Hijab, riots, murdering Hindus: Are Islamic radicals frustrated with zero tolerance towards terror policy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he had made it clear that his government would have a zero tolerance policy when it came to terror. Major terror groups operating in the heartland such as the Indian Mujahideen had been completely wiped out by 2014.

Attempts were made to revive outfits such as the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Indian Mujahideen (IM), but timely intervention ensured that their plans did not succeed. India then witnessed another problem of the Islamic State (ISIS) which was threatening to become a wave.

Quick actions such as the Operation Chakravyuh launched by India's intelligence agencies ensured that the outflow of the Indian Muslims into the ISIS was largely curbed. An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the agencies were given a free hand to crack down on terror and this left these terror groups largely frustrated.

Off late the frustration has translated into a relatively new concept known as online Jihad. When you cannot work on the ground then you work on the internet, the officer cited above pointed out. With the help of online tools Jihadis were on a rampage radicalising people and inciting them into committing violent acts such as riots during Ram Navami, anti CAA protests, hijab issue just to name a few. These outfits even carried out targeted killings of Hindu activists to create a communal divide and ensure that the atmosphere remains communally charged.

The murders of Harsha in Shivamogga, Karnataka and Ramalingam in Tamil Nadu were all attempts to incite communal tension. In the Ramalingam probe the National Investigation Agency (NIA) learnt that the Darul Khada, an outfit comprising Muslim scholars, social workers and advocates ran a parallel judiciary which settles a host of issues. The NIA also states that in July 2009, a Kerala level declaration was passed by the Darul Khada in Malappuram in which it had called upon the Muslim community not to attend civil courts, but get all issues sorted out by it.

Recently the chief of the Al Qaeda (AQ), Ayman-Al-Zawahiri put out a video praising a girl in Karnataka who opposed the hijab ban. During the anti-CAA protests too, groups such as the Islamic State shared propaganda materials on their channels urging Indian Muslims to unite and fight against India. During the Shaheen Bagh protests, it was learnt that many were radicalised and paid to defame the country.

When the hijab issue broke out in Karnataka, it became clear that there was a section which was wilfully inciting the students to create unrest. On expected grounds the Al Qaeda picked up the issue and once again called for Indian Muslims to fight the system.

India had recently hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after it raised the hijab issue. Countries such as Turkey and Pakistan have adopted a three pronged strategy against India, an official tells Oneindia. They include employing Kashmiri journalists to put out a false narrative, dole out scholarships so that radicalisation can take place at educational institutes and fund NGOs to influence Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests, the official also added.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:10 [IST]