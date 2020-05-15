Highlights of the announcements made by Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 15: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today made a host of announcements for the agriculture sector. One of the major announcement was with regard to a barrier free trade for the farmers so that they have a fair price.

Here are the highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's address:

Today's announcements will focus on agriculture and allied activities: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

I am going to announce 11 measures today, 8 of which will be on the strengthening of infrastructure and logistics. The remaining 3 measures are governance and administrative reforms.

In the last 2 months, number of measures taken to support farmers. We have made purchases worth more than Rs 74,300 crore through MSP during the lockdown.

We are providing 1 lakh crore for FPOs for strengthening farm-gate infrastructure for farmers. This fund will address the infrastructural issue for agricultural startups.

85% of all those who are dependent on agriculture in India are small and marginal farmers. Against adversities, Indian farmer has always stoop up to the challenge while enduring a lot.

Govt has come up with a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro food enterprises (MFEs). This scheme will help the unorganised MFEs in technical upgradation for meeting FSSAI standards, marketing.

The focus of these measures is to empower people, provide them with resources so that they can provide for themselves. These measures will help in making India stand on its own.

Govt comes up with a Rs 20,000 crore scheme for fishermen called Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana ( PMMSY). 55 lakh people expected to get employment from this program.

A National Animal disease control programme for food and mouth disease and Brucellosis launched with a total outlay of 13,343 crores.

An Animal Husbandry infrastructure development fund of Rs 15,000 crore will be set up.

For the promotion of herbal cultivation, 10,00,000 hectares of land to be covered in the next two years with an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore. It will lead to the generation of Rs 5,000 crore income for farmers. It will lead to the generation of Rs 5,000 crore income for farmers.

To promote beekeeping, a Rs 500 crore scheme is being introduced. It will focus on infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centres, collection, marketing & storage centres, post-harvest and value addition facilities.

National Medicinal Plants Board will bring 800-hectare area by developing a corridor of medicinal plants along the banks of river Ganga.

The government will amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. This will help in bringing competitiveness in agriculture and will help in realising better price for farmers.

Agriculture products including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes to be de-regulated by amending the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Operation Greens to be extended from Tomatoes, Onions and Potatoes (TOP) to all fruits and vegetables (TOTAL).

A central law will be formulated to provide adequate choice to farmers to sell produce at attractive price, barrier-free inter state trade and a framework for e-trading of agricultural produce.