Highlights of PM Modi's speech at PIO Parliamentarian Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)for their contribution to geopolitics and policies in their country of residence. He was speaking at the first PIO Parliamentarian Conference in New Delhi.

No matter where they are, I can imagine how happy your ancestors must be on seeing you all here

When there is news about how you all are influencing the geopolitics of where you live & how you are making policies, we feel proud

If I talk about politics, I can see that there is a mini world Parliament of Indian origin is sitting in front of me

Today, bodies like the World Bank, IMF and Moody's are looking at India in a very positive way

India has moved way ahead of the 'jaisa pehle tha vaisa chalta rahega, kuch badlega nahi' thinking, aims & aspirations of our people are on an all-time high & that is because of the transformation the country is going through

Keeping in mind the needs of 21st century, the government is increasing the investment in technology, transportation computer software, hardware, electrical equipment & many others, till now has happened in the last three years

During an earthquake in Nepal, flood in Sri Lanka, water problems in the Maldives; India was the first to respond. When crisis struck Yemen, we saved our 4,500 people as well as 2000 others. India's humanity even in grave situations like these is a part of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Sushma Swaraj ji not only takes care of Indian citizens but also the NRIs, under her, our Ministry of External Affairs keeps an eye on problems of NRIs 24 by 7 with real-time monitoring system

The 21st century is being considered the Asian century and India will be a major player in this with the growing stature of our country and you shall feel proud about our growth, hence inspiring us to work even harder

We do not intend to exploit anyone's resources, nor we are eyeing anyone's territory, our focus has always been on capacity building & resource development

(With agency inputs)