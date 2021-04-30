Highest in a day: Over 19 lakh COVID-19 tests done in past 24 hours

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passes away after contracting Covid-19

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: In a significant development, more than 2.45 crore beneficiaries have registered themselves on Co-WIN digital platform (till 930 am today) as the Phase-3 of the vaccination commences from 28th April 2021. While more than 1.37 cr registered themselves on 28th April 2021, more than 1.04 cr registered by the end of 29th April 2021.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.22 Cr today.

Cumulatively, 15,22,45,179 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,43,097 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 93,86,904 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 61,91,118 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,24,19,965 FLWs (1stdose), 67,07,862 FLWs (2nddose), 5,19,01,218 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,04,41,359 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,17,78,842 (1st dose) and 34,17,911 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

As on Day-104 of the vaccination drive (29th April, 2021), 22,24,548 vaccine doses were given.

12,74,803 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,810 sessions for 1st dose and 9,49,745 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

In another significant development, more than 19 lakh (19,20,107) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single day tests done in India, said the Press Information Bureau.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,53,84,418 today. The National Recovery Rate is 81.99%.

2,97,540 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

3,86,452 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 73.05% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,159. It is followed by Kerala with 38,607 while Uttar Pradesh reported 35,104 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 31,70,228. It now comprises 16.90% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 85,414 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11%.

3,498 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 77.44% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (771). Delhi follows with 395 daily deaths.

Four States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura and A&N Islands.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is operating a toll free 24 x 7 helpline (080-4611 0007) to address issues regarding mental health and provide psychosocial support during the pandemic.