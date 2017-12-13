Here's a list of important days in January 2018

It is believed that the way a new year is begun will be how the entire year will be. And if that's the case, here are some of the important days for you to remember in the month of January 2018.

These list of social events are mainly for spreading the awareness of social issues and helps society to develop.

Apart from festivals, there are many other events which are also celebrated in India.

January Social Events Date of Celebration Road Safety Week 11th to 17th January Oil and Gas Conservation Week and Fortnight 4th to 10th January National Youth Day 12th January Army Day 15th January Pin Code Week 15th to 21st January Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday 23rd January National Girl Child Day 24th January Republic Day of India / International Customs Day 26 January Anti Leprosy Day / Martyrs Day 30th January

OneIndia News