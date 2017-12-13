Here's a list of important days in January 2018

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

It is believed that the way a new year is begun will be how the entire year will be. And if that's the case, here are some of the important days for you to remember in the month of January 2018.

Here's a list of important days in January 2018

These list of social events are mainly for spreading the awareness of social issues and helps society to develop.

Apart from festivals, there are many other events which are also celebrated in India.

January Social Events Date of Celebration
Road Safety Week 11th to 17th January
Oil and Gas Conservation Week and Fortnight 4th to 10th January
National Youth Day 12th January
Army Day 15th January
Pin Code Week 15th to 21st January
Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday 23rd January
National Girl Child Day 24th January
Republic Day of India / International Customs Day 26 January
Anti Leprosy Day / Martyrs Day 30th January

OneIndia News

Read more about:

important, days, january

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.