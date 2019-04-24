Here's why Modi's mother gifted him this precious shawl

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 24: A shawl, coconut and sweets was what Prime Minister Narendra Modi got from his mother Hiraba as he met her on Tuesday before casting his vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Modi spent 20 minutes with Hiraba, a nonagenarian, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

Like a child makes excuses in exams, Oppn blames EVMs for shortfalls: PM Modi

She gave him a shawl, sweets and a coconut and blessed him for his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He touched her feet in reverence.

But what's so special about this shawl?

The precious shawl that Hiraba gifted to our Prime Minister Narendra modi is of Goddess Mahakali which was from the Shakti Peeth of Pavagadh.

The Pavagadh Shakti Peeth is located at at a distance of about 50 km from Vadodara in Gujarat; it is located near Champaner the ancient capital of Gujarat.

The three main Shakti Peethas of Gujarat are Ambaji at Arasur, Bala at Chunval and Kali at Pavagadh near Champaner.

Kali here is worshipped as Dakshina Kali, and is worshipped in the Dakshina marga with vedic rites.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Modi revealed as to why he doesn't stay with his mother or any family. "I was very, very young when I gave up all ties."

Speaking to the Prime Minister at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi, Akshay Kumar asked whether he felt like having his family around, like his mother or brother. To which, Modi said,''I quit everything very early in life. Any attachment, maya...my training was such that I gave up all ties.''

Modi beating his trumpet, evading key issues says Chidambaram

Explaining why his mother didn't live with him either, he added: "My mother says what will I do at your home. What will I talk to you about? She also gets upset seeing me return late in the night."

The Modi-led BJP won all 26 seats in Gujarat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. To maintain his stellar score of 26/26, his mother also gave him Rs 500 as 'shagun', and 'kansaar' - a special sweet dish prepared on auspicious occasions.