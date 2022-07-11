Here are the resolutions passed by AIADMK today

TNPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2022 out: Know how to download

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, July 11: Amid a lot of political drama, a total of 16 resolutions were passed in the crucial All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Council meeting held on Monday in which former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the party's interim General Secretary and senior leader O Paneerselvam was expelled for "anti-party" activities.

Here are the highlights of the resolutions adopted by the AIADMK during the General Council meeting.

A resolution was passed naming EPS as interim general secretary.

AIADMK passed a resolution to do away with the dual leadership structure in the party. OPS and EPS held the two posts - coordinator and joint-coordinator.

The post of General Secretary has been revived, for which primary members of the party will vote for in fresh elections that will be held within four months. After late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, the post was abolished in 2016.

A resolution passed to create the post of Deputy General Secretary, who will be selected by the party's General Secretary. Both the General Secretary and the Deputy Secretary will serve a term of five years.

EPS expels OPS from AIADMK

The eligibility to contest for the post of General Secretary is the person has to be a member of the party for 10 years. The candidature should be proposed by ten district secretaries and seconded by the same number of district secretaries of the party.

The party adopted a resolution congratulating newly elected members to various internal party posts.

The party passed a resolution seeking a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour for EV Ramasamy 'Periyar', AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR) and the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The party elected an Interim General secretary in the meeting in the form of EPS.

The party passed a resolution debating the present situation of AIADMK and future development for the party.

The party condemned the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for terminating AIADMK's people schemes.

Condemning DMK for not controlling the raising prices of commodities.

Condemning DMK which failed to take care of State Law & Order situation.

Requesting Centre and state government to put stop to Mekdatu Dam Project.

Requesting state and Central governments to protect Srilankan Tamil Rights.

Protecting weavers and sorting out their problems.

Condemning DMK for not doing what they said in the election manifesto.

Requesting DMK to solve the issues for teachers and government employees which they promised in the election manifesto.

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 15:00 [IST]