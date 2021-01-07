YouTube
    Here are the list of states where schools will reopen this month

    New Delhi, Jan 07: As the COVID-19 caseloads in India are going dip, some states are planning to resume classes and reopen schools after staying shut for months following govt imposed lockdown. The states that are opening the schools will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

    Punjab

    The Punjab government has reopened schools from Thursday. As per the government's directive, students from classes 5 to 12 would be allowed to attend the classes physically.

    The schools will run from 10 am to 3 pm and the school managements will be complying with all the protocols and following the COVID-19 guidelines.

    Gujarat

    The Gujarat government on January 6 announced that the schools in the state for classes 10 and 12 will be reopened from January 11. State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the students would have to bring their parents' consent while coming to schools.

    Schools will be following standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the government, and attendance is not mandatory for now.

    Rajasthan

    The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, and other institutions from January 18. As per the government advisory, measures like social distancing and use of face masks have to be followed.

    Delhi

    The Delhi government said that it was not reopening schools yet. The decision to resume classes would depend on when the COVID-19 vaccines are available for the public after the frontline workers are inoculated.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government was planning for the reopening of schools just as it was planning for the COVID-19 vaccination.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 12:11 [IST]
