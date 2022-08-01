TMC's decision to sack me wrong, will affect probe, says Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, 4-5 new faces in: Mamata Banerjee

Here are the 7 new districts Bengal will have

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Aug 01: West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.

"The state cabinet okayed the proposal today," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.

West Bengal Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, 4-5 new faces in: Mamata Banerjee

"The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said, according to a PTI report.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 15:16 [IST]