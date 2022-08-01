For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Here are the 7 new districts Bengal will have
India
Kolkata, Aug 01: West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.
The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.
"The state cabinet okayed the proposal today," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.
West Bengal Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, 4-5 new faces in: Mamata Banerjee
"The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said, according to a PTI report.
Comments
Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 15:16 [IST]