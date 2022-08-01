Here are the 7 new districts Bengal will have

YouTube
    Kolkata, Aug 01: West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

    The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.

    Mamata Banerjee

    "The state cabinet okayed the proposal today," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.

    "The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said, according to a PTI report.

    Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 15:16 [IST]
