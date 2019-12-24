  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hemant Soren to be elected as JMM legislature party leader

    By
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 24: Having won an emphatic victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the newly-elected JMM MLAs will meet on Tuesday afternoon to formally elect Hemant Soren as their leader, party sources said.

    The Congress legislature group will also meet separately to choose its leader.

    Hemant Soren to be elected JMM legislature party leader
    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren

    Soren, the son of Jharkhand architect Shibu Soren, who was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, is likely to visit New Delhi later with AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, RPN Singh to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before staking claim to form the government, sources said.

    People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMM/Cong/RJD, says Hemant Soren

    The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

    The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which includes Congress and RJD won an absolute majority in the Jharkhand elections by winning 47 seats in 81-member assembly. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, Congress 16 and Rashtriya Janata Dal one seat. The BJP clinched 25 seats, the AJSU Party two, the JVM (P) three and others four.

    More HEMANT SOREN News

    Read more about:

    hemant soren jharkhand jmm

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue