Help NIA make India safer: Call this number

New Delhi, Oct 21: The National Investigation Agency has sought the help of the public to locate most wanted criminals and fugitives.

The agency said, "NIA need your help in locating fugitives. If you have any information, please call at 011-24368800 or mail at assistance.nia@gov.in. Your identity shall be kept secret. Help us in making India safer."

The NIA also posted a link of the most wanted criminals. It includes the likes of Dr. Zakir Naik, Hizbul Mujahideen chief, Syed Salahuddin, Lashkar-e-Tayiba bosses Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi among others.