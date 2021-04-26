Help from outside amidst outbreak clear indication Vaccine Maitri has paid off

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: In a welcome move, the US has said that it stands by India as the country witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases.

President Joe Biden in a tweet said that the US will stand by India as the latter stood with Washington during the first wave of COVID-19 last years. Last year during the first wave, India supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US, Europe and over 100 other countries. India had also supplied 6.5 crore vaccines to 93 countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

This is a clear indication that the Vaccine Maitri initiative paid off at a time when many had criticised India's initiative of supplying vaccines to a large number of nations. A senior official tells OneIndia that it is clear that this initiative has paid off and this can be seen in the fact that many countries are coming forward to help India, which is seeing a massive surge in the number of cases.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin said on Twitter, " I'm deeply concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak in India, and today, I directed the @DeptofDefense to use every resources at our disposal, within our authority, to support U.S. interagency efforts to provide India's frontline healthcare workers with the materials they need.

In addition to this there has been support coming from France, UAE, Singapore, Israel and Denmark.