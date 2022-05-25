Helmets mandatory for pillion riders in Mumbai or else your License may get suspended

Mumbai sessions court to pronounce order on bail plea of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 25: The Mumbai traffic police on Wednesday issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

The rule will come into effect after 15 days, following which the traffic authorities will start taking action against violators, an official said.

As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms.

At present, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses.

After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 16:25 [IST]