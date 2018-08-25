  • search

Held guilty for bribery, cop gets 5 years in jail

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 25: A special CBI court here has sentenced a Delhi Police officer to five years' rigorous imprisonment in a Rs 4.5-lakh bribery case, the agency said in a statement.

    Also Read | GST official from Maharashtra held in bribery case

    Tulsi Ram, who was posed at Shalimar Bagh police station as a sub- inspector, has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh in the case.

    Held guilty for bribery, cop gets 5 years in jail

    The agency registered the case on January 29, 2016 against Tulsi Ram on a complaint that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for helping a person in a case investigated by him, the CBI's spokesperson said.

    Also Read | US: Indian-origin man charged with bribery conspiracy

    "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the court of special judge, Rohini Courts, Delhi on July 4, 2016," he said.

    Read more about:

    cbi court imprisonment bribery

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue