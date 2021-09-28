Heavy showers likely in southern districts

Delhi likely to witness another spell of light to moderate rain, IMD issues orange alert for Thursday

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 28: Speaking to the reporters the Director for Chennai metrological department Puviarasan said that Due to the southwest monsoon winds Heavy showers with thundershowers will occur at one or two places in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts 28th.

From 29.09.2021: Light to moderate rain with thundershowers at one or two places in the coastal districts and adjoining inner districts.

Due to the rotation and convection of the atmospheric overlay on 30 th Heavy rain with thundershowers at one or two places in the coastal districts and adjoining inner districts, and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at other places and in some places along the Western Ghats.

He also said the from 01.10.2021: Heavy rain with thundershowers at one or two places in the southern districts, inner districts and delta districts and moderate rain with thundershowers are expected at most places.

Simalarily heavy rain with thundershowers and thundershowers at one or two places in the inner districts will also continue on the 2nd of next month.

As for Chennai, The sky will be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is 36 and the minimum temperature is 26 degrees Celsius.

The sky will be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Thundershowers will develop at a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city.

Rainfall recorded in last 24 hours (in centimeters):

Chinnakallar (Coimbatore) 13, Valparai (Coimbatore), Solayaru (Coimbatore) Thala 8, Cincona (Coimbatore) 7, Bandalur (Nilgiris) 5, Perunchani Dam (Kanniyakumari) 4, Salem (Salem), Periyar (Theni), Sivalokam (Kanyakumari) ) 3 each, Mangalapuram (Namakkal), Attur (Salem), Peravurani (Thanjavur) 2 each, Veppur (Cuddalore), Edappadi (Salem), North (Cuddalore) 1 each.

Fishermen Warning:

Areas of the Bay of Bengal is expected to have force winds today of 40 to 50 kmph are expected in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Andaman Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to go to these areas.

Areas of the Arabian Sea is also expected the force winds of 40 to 50 kmph in Kerala, Lakshadweep and parts of the southeastern Arabian Sea.

For more details people can visit imdchennai.gov.in added Puviarasan.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 17:04 [IST]