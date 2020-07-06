Heavy rains likely to continue in Mumbai, Gujarat today: IMD issues warning

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 6: India's financial hub may likely witness heavy rains in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts including Thane, Raigad and Palghar today.

IMD while issuing a yellow alert, has said that due to the active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall.

"Monsoon remained widespread active over the entire Konkan belt, including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rainfall over many places and isolated extremely heavy falls," read a press release by IMD.

"Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Moderate rain very likely in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for the next 48 hours," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts were hit by heavy rains for the third consecutive day, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city. The Powai lake started overflowing in the morning after the heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.

The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, while the Santacruz weather station in the western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm downpour in the same period.

Besides Mumbai, the neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districtshave also been receiving heavy rains since last three days.

The IMD has said heavy rains would continue for the next two days in several parts of the state and strong winds with speed reaching 50 to 60 km per hourare likely to prevail over the Maharashtra-Goa coast on Monday and Tuesday.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad as well as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan Maharashtra in next two days.

Besides, Pune, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Satara, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli are also likely to receive heavy rains, it said.

Meanwhile, several districts in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains as well, with Khambhalia tehsil in Devbhoomi Dwarka district receiving as much as 434 mm rainfall during the day, 292 mm between 6 and 8 pm alone, which led to major water-logging, officials said.

The Ahmedabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat over the next three days.

As per the IMD''s Ahmemdabad met centre, a low-pressure area has formed over Kutch and neighbouring regions, which is very likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat regions over the next three days.

Light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rain with maximum surface wind speed less than 40kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch districts, it said.