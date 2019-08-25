  • search
    Heavy rains likely in coastal Karnataka in next 24 hours; Three districts on alert

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall at most places over Coastal Karnataka and at many places over North Interior Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka.

    The organisation in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin also stated''Warning for next 24 hours.

    Heavy rains likely in coastal Karnataka in next 24 hours; Three districts on alert
    Representational Image

    Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over all 3 districts of Coastal Karnataka.''

    Monsoon Updates: Rains to continue in Bengaluru

    The weather agency also stated that states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also likely to witness heavy rainfall throughout the day.

    Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

    Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southeast and central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea.

    Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture in these areas for the next few days.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
