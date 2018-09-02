Heavy rains lash Delhi, streets waterlogged

New Delhi, Sep 2: Several areas of the national capital, Delhi, witnessed waterlogging on Sunday after heavy rains lashed the city.

According to traffic police, streets were waterlogged near railway bridge on Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu on Ring Road, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony.

"Waterlogging was reported in other areas also like Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Netaji Subhash Marg, Bhairon Marg, Rohini," traffic police said.

Delhi received 24.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weatherman has predicted the downpour to continue throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police is posting alerts on its Twitter handle to inform people about routes to be avoided.

(with PTI inputs)