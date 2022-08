Heavy rains in MP: 2 people swept away

Viral video: Bangle seller thrashed in MP's Indore; Minister says used fake name

Indore, Aug 11: Two persons were swept away in swollen drains following heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city and efforts were on to trace them, police officials said on Thursday.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Abhay Nema said local residents informed them that a man, Zakir Khan, 24, accidentally fell into a drain in Sirpur area of the city on Wednesday afternoon when he was trying to stop other people from entering the water body, news agency PTI reported.

Search was on for him with the help of divers and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force, he said.

In another incident on Wednesday night, a woman, Durga Jaiswal (26), was swept away in an overflowing drain in Banganga area.

"The woman lived in a house close to the drain. While throwing garbage from the rooftop of her house, she lost balance and fell into the drain," Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said.

Efforts were on to trace the woman, he said.

A Meteorological department official said the rain intensity reduced in Indore in the last 24 hours, after heavy downpour on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, the city residents woke up to a relatively clear weather.

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 14:50 [IST]