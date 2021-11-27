YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 27: Heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation. The Indian Meteorological Department said that a fresh low pressure area is expected to be formed by Monday.

    Heavy rains expected in TN, AP

    The IMD also issued a red alert for all the coastal districts till Saturday and an orange alert for the adjacent districts. Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai and Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will witness a fresh spell of heavy rainfall from November 25-29.

    Puducherry has declared a holiday for all colleges and schools for two days. The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin Area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at lower levels.

    "It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards in during subsequent 48 hours," the IMD forecast said.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 8:43 [IST]
    X