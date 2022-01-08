YouTube
    Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashes Delhi-NCR

    New Delhi, Jan 08: Heavy rains with thunderstorms lashed Delhi and adjoining areas through the intervening night between Friday and Saturday. Following the heavy rains, water-logging was reported at an underpass in Pul Pehlad Pur.

    Widespread Light to Moderate Rainfall with Isolated Hailstorm has occurred over J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan till 05.30 hours IST of today as per IMD's forecast since last one week.

    "Light to Moderate rainfall, thunderstorm activity likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan till next 24 hours and subside thereafter. Weather Warning Graphics for next 5 days is attached herewith," the IMD tweeted.

    Delhi reported its best air quality on Friday in over two months, with agencies predicting that rain and strong winds may yield the first "good" air day of the year on Saturday.

    The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 182 on Friday, the best it has been since October 26 when it stood at 139. It was 258 on Thursday.

    The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the AQI improved to the "moderate" category due to rain.

    Saturday, January 8, 2022
    X