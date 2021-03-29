Heavy rain warning for Assam, Meghalaya and other states today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 29: Several northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and others are likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall starting Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

    The Met department has predicted that heavy rains from March 29 to April 1 may lead to landslides and inundation of low lying areas at some places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

    rains

    In a statement, the IMD said, "Under the influence of strong lower level southwesterlies winds from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places are very likely over Northeast India during 29th March-02nd April with maximum activity on 30th and 31st March."

    "Isolated heavy falls on 29th March and 01st April and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 30th and 31st March are very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram," it added.

    The IMD also warned thunderstorm, lightning, hail and gusty winds of speed reaching 40-50 kmph during this period. It is reportedly said that the maximum activity is expected on March 30 and 31 over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

    Landslides, flooding predicted

    The IMD has predicted that strong winds may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops and may also injure people and cattle at open places.

    The heavy rains may also lead to localised landslides and mudslides, localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, disruption of traffic, the statement said.

    The IMD has advised people to remain indoors and avoid travel if possible and to stay away from all the objects that conduct electricity. It also suggested that farming operations should be suspended and staying in vulnerable structures should be avoided during the extreme weather period.

    Read more about:

    heavy rains imd meghalaya

    Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 8:52 [IST]
