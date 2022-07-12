YouTube
    New Delhi, Jul 12: Rain in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city. The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and relative humidity at 8:30 am was 93 per cent, the weather department said.

    According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday.

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; Traffic advisory issued
    Waterlogging on a road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi

    Rains occurred in several parts of the national capital, bringing relief from sultry weather conditions.

    It, however, caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.

    In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Alert As per IMD report: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

    The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

    Mumbai rains: Heavy downpur lashes city amid orange alert; public transport services unaffectedMumbai rains: Heavy downpur lashes city amid orange alert; public transport services unaffected

    The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

    Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 morning which had provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.

    The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (114) category around 9:10 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data stated.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 11:03 [IST]
