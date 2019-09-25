Heavy rain in Mumbai leads to waterlogging and traffic jam

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Sep 25: Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfalls in early morning hours on Wednesday, creating road traffic and waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to the reports, intense rain to continue in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Alibag, Virar, Bhiwandi , Kalyan, Dombivli, Dongri, Borivali, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Juhu, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Mira bhayandar and Thane during next 4-6 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a severe thunderstorm is hovering over Mumbai and nearby regions in Maharashtra as the satellites and radar images captured by it shows the presence of heavy clouds over Mumbai.

Skymet, a private weather forecast agency, also stated that intense rainfall will likely to continue in several parts of Mumbai for the next four to six hours.

Met dept issues yellow alert in Bengaluru

"Intense rain to continue in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, #Alibag, Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Dongri, Borivali, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Juhu, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Mira Bhayandar and Thane during next 4-6 hours," said the agency on Twitter.

While Mumbai has received 30 mm of rains in the last 24 hours, with 27 mm in just a span of 3 hours in the morning. Colaba observatory has recorded a whopping 67 mm of rains till now.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka. Downpour is also likely in parts of Lakshadweep, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand.