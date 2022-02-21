Temperatures set to rise next fortnight after wet winter, says IMD

Heavy fog disrupts flight operations in Kolkata

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: Hundreds of passengers were stranded and several fights diverted as heavy fog disrupted operations at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning, officials said, PTI reported.

No flight could take off or land at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the area, they said.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded with all the early morning flights departing from Kolkata being rescheduled as visibility was down to 50 metres, officials said.

The flights, which were supposed to land, were diverted to nearby airports, they said, adding that most of the flights were sent to the Ranchi airport.

Operations could be normalised only after 9 am after visibility increased, they said.

(PTI)

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:19 [IST]