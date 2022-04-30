Heatwave; Summer vacations declared in Punjab

Heatwave more acute in other states, but why Bengal has longer summer vacations: Minister

Chandigarh, Apr 30: The Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state, PTI reported. For the past several days, maximum temperatures have been hovering a few notches above the normal limits in Punjab and some of its neighbouring states, including Haryana.

In a tweet in Punjabi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14. On Friday, Bhatinda recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Amritsar was 42.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 43.2 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 13:20 [IST]