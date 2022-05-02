Too hot to handle: A look back at the killer heatwaves that hit the world

Heatwave subsides in Odisha, IMD spies thunderstorms

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, May 02: After being parched by a searing heatwave for six successive days, overcast skies and a light breeze brought much-needed relief to the people of coastal Odisha on Sunday even as temperatures were high in the western region of the state, the meteorological office said.

The maximum temperature fell by around 2-4 degrees in a few places and was below normal in several towns, according to the Met office.

Fifteen weather stations, as compared to 21 the previous day, recorded a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius or more, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Bolangir is still boiling as the district headquarters recorded 44.9 degrees C, the highest in the state, and Titilagarh town logged 43.5. The mercury level was 43 degrees C each in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Subarnapur town, a bulletin said.

The temperature dropped by three notches each below average to settle at 34 degrees C in the capital, 34.2 in Cuttack and 33 in Balasore, the weather office said.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district received very light rain of 2 mm and Bhawanipatna saw moderate showers of 16 mm till 5.30 pm.

Under the influence of the south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, scattered or widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph can occur across the state during the next five days, the centre said.

The maximum temperature is set to decrease by 2-3 degrees at many places over the next three days. However, it will be more than 40 degrees and above normal by 2-3 degrees in several districts of western Odisha, it said.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around Wednesday (May 4). Under its influence, a low-pressure area may form over the same region around Friday. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, the Met office added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 8:22 [IST]