    'Heartbroken by the current situation in India': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pledges support

    New Delhi, Apr 26: Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft on Monday pledged support to aid relief efforts and purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices over the prevailing Covid situation in India.

    Taking to twitter, Nadella posted "I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.

    "India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

    To combat the growing demand for oxygen in the country, India has reached out to various countries to procure containers and oxygen cylinders under operation ''Oxygen Maitri''.

    Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
