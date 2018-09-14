Headache for India as China inducts deadly Sniper Platoon into its army

New Delhi, Sep 14: A sniper platoon of the Chinese army is the new headache for India. China has inducted this platoon of a Mobile Infantry Battalion into the People's Liberation Army.

The sniper platoon was first noticed when it took part in the recently conducted exercise of the Western Theatre Command, which is one of the five war zones of the PLA. This command is located in Chengdu and is responsible for mountain warfare.

Sources tell OneIndia that from what they have gathered the platoon is being inducted into each battalion. Based on the lines of the US Marine Corps, this platoon would enhance the precise firepower of the PLA.

Further with the induction of this platoon, China is also planning on setting up Anti Jamming Communication Equipment. This would help counter any effort by the enemy to stall communications during a war.