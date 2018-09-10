HDFC Bank VP murder: A promotion, personal rivalry are possible motives

New Delhi, Sep 10: The investigations into the murder of HDFC Bank Vice President, Siddharth Sanghvi has revealed that it was a fall out of personal rivalry. The arrested cab driver was in fact hired to kill him, police sources tell OneIndia.

Sanghvi, 39 had gone missing after leaving his office in the Kamala Mills compound, Mumbai on Wednesday. The next day his car with blood stains was found at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A knife was also found at the spot.

The cab driver Sarfaraz Shaikh who was detained by the police said that some persons were upset with him as he had been promoted. Four, including a woman were part of this conspiracy, he also told the police. He said he had been hired by these persons to kill Sanghvi.

The police say that Shaikh had killed Sanghvi on Wednesday itself and then dumped his body near a place called Haji Malang, some 40 kilometres away from Kalyan. The police are still looking into the CCTV footage captured by the police control rooms in Thane and Navi Mumbai. However nothing has emerged from it as yet. The other routes that were taken by the killer are now being scanned.

Police sources say that Shaikh has been inconsistent in his answers. He has not yet named the mastermind as yet. Shaikh was arrested on the basis of technical evidence.

The police managed to get the location of Shaikh as Saghvi's mobile was switched on for a few minutes on Wednesday. The phone was traced to Navi Mumbai. When Shaikh was arrested, the phone was found on him.