YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HC says no to Rahul Gandhi event at Osmania University

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, May 05: The Telangana High Court has denied permission for a Rahul Gandhi event at the Osmania University here.

    The students of the university had filed a writ petition seeking a direction from the vice-chancellor to allow face to face interaction between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and students and unemployed youth at the Tagore Auditorium.

    HC says no to Rahul Gandhi event at Osmania University

    Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to interact with the students on May 7 at the university.

    "The purpose of the proposed meeting, which according to the petitioners would be a face-to-face interaction of students with Rahul Gandhi, cannot be said to be without political overtones in the absence of material to substantiate that the meeting is for some academic activities. The University campus cannot be used as a political platform," the court further added.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Know all about
    Rahul Gandhi

    Permitting political events is a violation of Resolution No 6 of 1591h meeting of the executive council of the university. Article 14 of the Indian Constitution guarantees positive equality and not negative equality. Merely because the respondents are stated to have permitted other activities, this court cannot permit the proposed meeting in violation of its executive council resolution, the court order also read.

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi osmania university

    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X