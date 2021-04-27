Time for armed forces to rise to occasion: Gen Bipin Rawat on COVID-19

India better prepared this year to beat coronavirus compared to 2020: Harsh Vardhan

HC asks Delhi government to take action against oxygen refillers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 27: Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up Kejriwal government and asked the government to take action against the oxygen refillers.

The court order came when it was informed by Delhi Heart and Lung Institute that they are facing oxygen shortage and the concerned nodal officer is helpless.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed it was not the time to become vultures.

"Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture?", the bench said to oxygen refillers.

The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

"You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines," it said.