YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    HC asks Delhi government to take action against oxygen refillers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up Kejriwal government and asked the government to take action against the oxygen refillers.

    The court order came when it was informed by Delhi Heart and Lung Institute that they are facing oxygen shortage and the concerned nodal officer is helpless.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed it was not the time to become vultures.

    "Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture?", the bench said to oxygen refillers.

    The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

    "You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines," it said.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X