Have no such thoughts: Nitish Kumar denies PM ambitions again

    New Delhi, Aug 12: Nitish Kumar, who stirred a massive political storm by snapping ties with the BJP in Bihar, on Friday denied once again any aspiration to become a prime minister.

    "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts... My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good," said Nitish Kumar on reports of him being the Opposition's PM candidate in 2024.

    Nitish stressed that he would want to unite everyone in the Opposition. "I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here," he said.

    Earlier, Nitish Kumar had jibed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the next Lok Sabha elections: "He won in 2014, but will he in 2024?" He had told reporters even then that he is "not a contender for anything" when asked if he wants to be PM candidate. "The question to ask is if the person who came in 2014 will win in 2024," he said.

    Opposition parties have claimed the JD(U) breaking ranks with the BJP and joining hands with the RJD, Congress and others is an indication of the change in Indian politics, asserting that their vision to fight the saffron party and its "politics of intimidation" has gained momentum.

    Kumar, who has dumped the BJP for the second time after severing ties in 2013 and reconciling in 2017, is being talked about in the political circles as a probable opposition face against Modi in 2024 but many still view the JD(U) leader with suspicion citing his numerous 'U-turns'.

    Also several other opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have hinted at prime ministerial ambitions.

