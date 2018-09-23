Has Rahul formed ‘mahagathbandhan’ with Pak against PM Modi, asks Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 23: BJP president Amit Shah Saturday took a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wondering if he has formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) with Pakistan as both are saying "Modi hatao" (remove Modi).

Shah used a tweet of Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain to throw barbs at Gandhi.

Hussain had tagged Gandhi's tweets attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal to say that they explain the "BJP-led tirade against Pakistan".

Also Read Bangladeshi migrants are termites, will be struck off voter list: Amit Shah

Shah tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi says 'Modi Hatao'. Pakistan says 'Modi Hatao'. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi's baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?"

The Bharatiya Janata Party president used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress (Neither Pakistan not Congress) to make his point.

Also Read Indians are convinced that our Prime Minister is corrupt: Rahul Gandhi

The BJP and the Congress are involved in a bitter war of words over the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

PTI