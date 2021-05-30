Shocking: Man in PPE kit dumps COVID patient's body in river in Uttar Pradesh, arrested

UP eases covid restrictions: Shops allowed to open on weekdays in districts with less than 600 active cases

Can't let guard down: Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 15

COVID-19: Delhi, MP, UP to ease curbs from June 1; Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, extend lockdown

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 30: Haryana, Odisha, Telangana and Sikkim were the latest among states and Union Territories to extend the COVID-induced lockdown, while Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced easing of restrictions in districts with less active cases, though night curfew and weekend shutdown will remain.

Many states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa, have extended the lockdown or restrictions for a week to a fortnight in June, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have also announced a certain relaxation in the curbs due to a decline in new cases and positivity rate.

While shops have been permitted to open for more hours, at some places malls have also been allowed to function on certain conditions. However, education institutions will continue to remain closed.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions/lockdown imposed by states and union territories:

Delhi will begin the unlock process from May 31 with some easing of restrictions but other lockdown curbs will continue till June 7.

Haryana has extended lockdown till June 7 with some easing of restrictions.

Chandigarh administration has imposed night and weekend curfew restrictions till May 31.

Punjab has extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10.

Uttar Pradesh has eased restrictions except in 20 districts including Lucknow from June 1. Night curfew and weekend lockdown to remain in the state.

Bihar has imposed lockdown till June 1.

Jharkhand has imposed lockdown till June 3.

Odisha has extended lockdown till June 17.

West Bengal government extended ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till June 15.

Rajasthan has extended lockdown till June 8.

Madhya Pradesh has announced separate unlock guidelines for districts. Weekend lockdown to continue beyond May 31.

Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till June 4. Educational institutions, auditoriums, theatres, malls, community halls, water parks, spas, gyms, gardens and swimming pools, will remain closed in the cities.

Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

Kerala has extended lockdown till June 9 with some concessions.

Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown till June 7.

Puducherry has imposed lockdown till June 7.

Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown till June 7.

Telangana has extended lockdown till June 9.

Andhra Pradesh has imposed curfew till May 31.

Goa government has imposed curfew till June 7.

Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 15.

Nagaland has extended the lockdown till June 11.

Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till June 6.

Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till June 7.

Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till June 11.

Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till June 7.

Tripura government has extended corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas and all urban local bodies (ULB) till June 5.

Sikkim has extended lockdown till June 7.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has eased restrictions but night curfew and weekend shutdown to remain.

Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew till June 1.

Himachal Pradesh government has extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 with some relaxation.