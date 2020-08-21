Haryana CM Khattar tests negative for COVID-19; goes into home quarantine

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Aug 21: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, days after he attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has been found infected with the contagious disease. However, Khattar decided to go into home quarantine for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

The chief minister underwent the coronavirus test on Wednesday, a senior official told PTI. Khattar had attended a meeting on the Sutlej Yamuna Link with Shekhawat on Tuesday.

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, the Union minister said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Dear friends, during the past few days, I have come in contact with many people who were found to have symptoms of corona. "Though I underwent a COVID-19 test that came negative, I have decided to go into home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure," Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister will undergo another COVID-19 test just before the Haryana Assembly's monsoon session commences on August 26, as has been made mandatory by the Vidhan Sabha speaker for anyone entering the complex, the official said. Tuesday's meeting with Shekhawat was also attended by his deputy and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria. Kataria was also present for another meeting alongside Shekhawat in a virtual conference with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

Kataria has also gone into home quarantine. In a tweet in Hindi, he said he is going into home quarantine as he had come into contact with Shekhawat during the past few days. He also wished Shekhawat a speedy recovery.