Haryana: 9-year-old girl's body with missing hands found in drain in Rohtak

The Haryana police on Monday found a 9-year-old girl's decomposed body, her hand missing, inside a bag in a drain in Titauli village of Rohtak.

The body was stuffed in a green bag and the police said that the girl must have died at least five days ago and her body was disposed of in the canal.

However, the real cause of death will be clear after the postmortem report, said police. Following this, an investigation has been launched by the police into the incident.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unknown persons and the police are looking for clues to establish the girl's identity.

The incident comes on a day when the trial of Kathua gangrape-murder will begin in Jammu today. In that case, an eight-year-old was held captive, sedated, brutally gang-raped and then murdered in January earlier this year. Eight people including two policemen have been charged in the case.

Just two days ago, an 11-year-old girl was found dead in Gujarat's Surat city. She had over 80 injury marks on her body. The minor was possibly held captive, tortured and raped before being killed, the police said on Sunday.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day