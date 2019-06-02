  • search
    Happy to help: Praful Patel on ED probe

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, June 02: NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel said he will be happy to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate so that it understands the "complexities" of the aviation industry.

    The ED earlier in the day summoned Patel, who was the civil aviation minister in the UPA government, over an alleged aviation scam.

    ED summons former minister Praful Patel in aviation deal case

    "I will be happy to cooperate with ED for their understanding of the complexities of the aviation industry," Patel told PTI over phone.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
