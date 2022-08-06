Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings for 15 August

Why is kite-flying important tradition every Independence Day?

New Delhi, Aug 06: The Independence Day of India is celebrated religiously throughout the country every year. India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on 15th of August, 2022.

On this day people in India pay respect to leaders who fought for India's freedom in the past. The day is marked throughout India with flag-raising ceremonies, drills, and the singing of the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

The year 2022 marks the 75th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Here are some Independence Day wishes, messages, quotes, facebook and whatsapp status:

May your spirits soar with the Indian flag today! Happy Independence Day!

May the Indian tricolor always fly high, Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day.

"Thousands of men laid their lives and thousands of mothers sacrificed their sons to bring freedom to India.... Let us value and celebrate it with pride.... Happy Independence Day."

"Fortunate are those who are born in free India... Independence Day is the time to remember all those who struggled to get us freedom and gifted us an Independence India. Jai Hind!!"

My love for my country is boundless. All I desire for my nation is happiness. Let me be the first one to wish you a very Happy Independence Day!

May the Indian flag always fly high! Warm regards on the occasion of Independence Day.

Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

