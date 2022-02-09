YouTube
    “Hamara Pushkar flower bhi hai, fire bhi hai!” When Rajnath quoted Allu Arjun

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 09: The Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa is not just a brilliant treat on the eyes, but also one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Pushpa did well in all languages including Hindi.

    Now India's Defence Minister has taken a line out of the movie during his campaign in Uttarakhand. He took a dig at the Congress for taking Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami lightly. "Hamara Pushkar flower bhi hai, fire bhi hai," Singh said at a rally.

    Rajnath quoted Allu Arjun
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    There is a lot of discussion about a movie today. The name of the movie is Pushpa. The Congress feels that Pushkar is only a flower. Our Pushkar is a flower and fire also, Singh said. This Pushkar will not bow not step down, Singh said.

    Singh also lauded Dhami for the developmental works in the state in a very short period of time.

    Raj Nath Singh
    Know all about
    Raj Nath Singh

    The BJP is ideology based and prominence is not given to individuality. We have declared out CM face as Dhami. The Congress on the other has not declared a CM candidate, Singh further added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 7:19 [IST]
