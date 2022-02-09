IAF chopper crash: Rajnath Singh likely to be apprised of probe team's findings in next couple of days

Rahul believes whatever he reads on China: Rajnath Singh in UP

“Hamara Pushkar flower bhi hai, fire bhi hai!” When Rajnath quoted Allu Arjun

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: The Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa is not just a brilliant treat on the eyes, but also one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Pushpa did well in all languages including Hindi.

Now India's Defence Minister has taken a line out of the movie during his campaign in Uttarakhand. He took a dig at the Congress for taking Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami lightly. "Hamara Pushkar flower bhi hai, fire bhi hai," Singh said at a rally.

There is a lot of discussion about a movie today. The name of the movie is Pushpa. The Congress feels that Pushkar is only a flower. Our Pushkar is a flower and fire also, Singh said. This Pushkar will not bow not step down, Singh said.

Singh also lauded Dhami for the developmental works in the state in a very short period of time.

Know all about Raj Nath Singh

The BJP is ideology based and prominence is not given to individuality. We have declared out CM face as Dhami. The Congress on the other has not declared a CM candidate, Singh further added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 7:19 [IST]