YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain hits Bengaluru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 01: Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorm on Sunday, while heatwave continuous to boil North India. It is seen as some kind of relief to Bengaluru residents as the city battled an unbearable summer heat.

    Representational Image

    There were isolated thunderstorms and rain accompanied with chilly breeze in several parts of the city, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli. This comes a day after Bengaluru witnessed hottest day of the year with city's maximum temperature hovering over 35.2 degrees celsius.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall to continue in Bengaluru in the coming days.

    This year, Bengaluru saw its wettest April in almost seven years. Bengaluru received 118.2 mm of rain in April 2021, 121.1 mm in April 2020, and just 17.8 mm in April 2019. The highest amount of rainfall Bengaluru received in the past ten years was in 2015, when Bengaluru received 226.5 mm of rain over April.

    Representational Image

    Bengaluru's all-time record is from 2001 when the city received 323.8 mm of rain in April.

    Social media friedly Bengaluru residents have posted pictures of heavy rain, hailstorm that hit the city after the unbearable summer heat.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    weather bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X