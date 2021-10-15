YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 15: BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya has blamed farmer leader Rakesh Tikait after a man was found murdered near the protest side along the Singhu border.

    Had he not justified the mob lynching at Lakhimpur, this gory murder would not have happened, Malviya said.

    Had Tikait not justified lynching: Amit Malviya on gory murder at Singhu

    Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of famers need to be exposed, Malviya said in a tweet.

    Tikait had earlier said that the lynching of BJP workers in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh was a reaction to the action. On the murder that was reported today, DSP Hansraj told news agency ANI, "around 5am today [Thursday], a body was found hanging, with the hands and legs chopped off, at the spot where the farmers' protest is underway. No information on who's responsible is available as of now. An FIR has been lodged against an unknown person. A viral video [on the incident] will be probed."

    Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:11 [IST]
