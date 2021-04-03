Fully vaccinated can travel again within US, says new CDC guidance

Gyms, swimming pools to remain shut in Karnataka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 03: The Karnataka government ordered the closure of gyms, swimming pools and capped the seating capacity in theatres to 50 per cent to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19.

The Chief Secretary in his order said that the new restrictions will be in place until April 20. "In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad," read the order.

The order also said that gatherings and functions are prohibited in places of religious worship. However individuals can visit them and offer prayers. Restrictions on public gatherings and congregations during religious festivals and jathras/fairs will continue, the order read.

Karnataka govt issues new Covid guidelines: Gatherings prohibited, schools closed

Dharnas and rallies have been banned irrespective of the reason. Further classes 6-9 have been suspended, but classes 10 to 12 can continue. However physical attendance is not a must. Even college classes will be closed, except those due for board or university exams.

Boarding schools and residential hostels will be closed, except for students of classes 10-12 and college goers appearing for exams. Public transport will function normally without exceeding the seating capacity, the order also stated.